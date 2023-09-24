Taylor Swift and Blake Lively spotted out on a voguish dinner date in NYC

American Pop Star Taylor Swift was spotted out and about in NYC on a voguish dinner date with her long-time best friend Blake Lively.

Taylor looked stunning in a black cardigan paired with a grey pleated mini-skirt and knee-high red boots. Accessorizing the look with a beige shoulder bag, and a stack of gold bangles, Taylor let her hair loose with waves and a small braid framing her face.

On the other hand, Blake styled herself with a multicoloured graphic tee under a patchwork-style denim jacket. She as well wore a mini skirt and carried a quilted denim Chanel handbag to complete her look.

The duo met at Zero Bond, a private member's club in Manhattan as they enjoyed a fun night out together.

Taylor has been catching up with her close friends in the industry while enjoying a little break from her Eras Tour schedule. This is the second time she has met Blake in a week.

Last Monday, she was joined by Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, along with her other friends like Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz and Gigi Hadid at Emilio's Ballato Restaurant.

Additionally, she met one of her best friends in the music industry, Selena Gomez as well. Selena took to Instagram to share pictures of the two hanging out together.

She captioned the post, with lyrics from the song ‘Best Friend’ by Saweetie writing; “Thas my best fren-she a real bad”

In an interesting turn of events, Taylor also met up with her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas's ex-wife Sophie Turner twice. Along with her fans the internet is all for the budding friendship between the two celebrities.

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift were clicked by a bunch of fans too.

The news of Taylor enjoying her time with her close ones is coming amid rumours of her dating American football tight end Travis Kelce.

According to Page Six, the couple has been quietly hanging out together.