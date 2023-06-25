Taylor Swift declined Meghan Markle's invitation to her podcast : Report

Ever since Spotify terminated podcast deal with Meghan Markle, new stories are emerging surrounding the project. As per a report by New York Post citing Wall Street Journal, Taylor Swift had rejected Markle's invitation of appearing on the podcast.

Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle(File)

The report says that Markle had written a personal letter to Swift, inviting her to the podcast but the singer declined the offer through a representative.

The Wall Street Journal report highlights that Markle and her husband Prince Harry have struggled to make their shows and Netflix content a hit among the viewers.

The pair’s Los Angeles-based business hasn’t struck gold outside of leaning on their own stories, says the report.

Notably, their animated children’s show called “Pearl” was canceled by Netflix. There are reports that Netflix might not renew Harry and Meghan’s deal, which runs through 2025.

The report says that shows by Harry and Meghan were too similar to already successful hits on Netflix, thus prompting the streaming platform to turn them down.

Among the successful projects involving Harry and Meghan were the Duke of Sussex's memoir "Spare" and the Netflix documentary about the couple's rift with the Royal Family.

After Spotify dropped the podcast deal with Markle, Bill Simmons, who is head of Spotify’s international sports content took a dig at Harry and the Duchess of Sussex. He said on his own podcast, “'The f**king grifters.’ That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them.”