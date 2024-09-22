Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid coordinate outfits as they step out in style in NYC

Taylor and Gigi dine together

Taylor looked stylish in a brown pleated plaid miniskirt, which she paired with black, long-sleeved crop top. She completed the look with Vivienne Westwood heels, and a Stella McCartney bag. Meanwhile, Taylor's supermodel friend looked radiant in a long, brown trench coat which was layered over a white top. Gigi completed her look with minimal accessories, including gold jewelry and a yellow shoulder bag.

Taylor and Gigi continue to be close friends ever since they met almost a decade ago. Last month, when Taylor threw a bash at her Rhode Island mansion, it was attended by Gigi's boyfriend Bradley Cooper, who came with his 7 year-old daughter Lea. Along with Bradley, Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce, besties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes, and Travis' brother, Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce were also in attendance.

Earlier in May, both Bradley and Gigi had attended Taylor's concert cheering from a nearby VIP booth as part of the singer's European tour schedule in Paris. Both Bradley and Gigi also went on a double date with Taylor and Travis a month later in April. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are yet to make their relationship red carpet official.

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift won the biggest award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, video of the year for Fortnight, featuring Post Malone. In her acceptance speech, she paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the September 11, 20attacks.