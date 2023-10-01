Taylor Swift spotted having NYC night out with famous friends Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift was seen enjoying a night out in New York City with some of her famous friends on Saturday, while there were reports of her rumored relationship with Travis Kelce. The singer of Cruel Summer had dinner at Emilio's Ballato in Soho with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and her new friend Brittany Mahomes.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce taking it slow, and are in the "super, super early days" of getting to know each other (killatrav/Instagram, photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

On the other hand, NFL player Travis Kelce had his own outing in the city. He dined at Meduza Mediterrania in the Meatpacking district, arriving at the hotspot around 9:30 p.m. with a few companions.

Travis, who came to town ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets on Sunday evening, was dressed in sneakers, pinstripe pants, a black baseball cap, and a graphic tee that humorously read, "I'm not doing shit today."

Taylor Swift also sported an edgy look for her night out. She wore a little black dress with black strappy heels, a black purse, and a black belt. She was seen holding hands with Blake Lively, who looked autumn-ready in a brown striped skirt and suede boots as they entered the restaurant together.

Sophie Turner arrived shortly after her friends, wearing an oxblood leather skirt and jacket combo paired with knee-high black boots. Brittany Mahomes was in town to support her quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes, in the upcoming game alongside Travis Kelce.

She is a new addition to Taylor Swift's girl squad, with the two reportedly hitting it off after downing shots at a private party in Kansas City the previous Sunday.

While Taylor's friendship with Brittany is relatively new, her bond with Blake has been going on for years. Taylor was in fact seen attending a birthday party for Inez Reynolds, the daughter of the Gossip Girl star and Ryan Reynolds, earlier that Saturday.

Additionally, Taylor Swift has recently grown close to Sophie Turner, who is going through a difficult divorce with Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones actress and Taylor have had dinner together multiple times over the past month.

Taylor offered Sophie an apartment to stay in NYC as she and Joe navigate their way through custody issues for their two young daughters.

It is anticipated that Taylor will attend the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday to support Travis Kelce and the Chiefs as they take on the Jets.