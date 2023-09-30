Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love for each other last? Donald Trump says…

Fans are greatly intrigued by the ongoing dating between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The two celebrities have become a hot topic of discussion ever since Swift attended Kelce's NFL match against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Interestingly, Swift was invited to watch the match by Kelce. Taylor Swift, Donald Trump and Travis Kelce(AFP/file/AFP)

While Swift and Kelce are getting more public about their adoration for each other, former US president Donald Trump has expressed his thoughts on their developing love saga.

Trump weighed in on the matter in an interview to The Daily Caller on Friday. He hinted that most likely Swift and Kelce's developing love won't last long.

“I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not,” said Trump.

After Chiefs' won the match by 41-10 over Bears, Swift partied in the night with Kelce at a private event which was also attended by the NFL star's teammates.

In a recent episode of the podcast New Heights, Kelce talked about how Swift made a mark among his friends and family during her presence for the NFL game against Bears.

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her[Taylor Swift] — the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light," said Kelce.

Professional and personal life of Travis Kelce

Kelce is a well built NFL player, 6 feet 5 inches in height and weighing 113 kgs. He played college football at the University of Cincinnati. In 2013, he marked his NFL debut. In his career thus far, he has achieved two Super Bowl titles (LIV and LVII), six Pro Bowl selections, and a First-Team All-Pro honour.

In the past, Travis was in a relationship with model Kayla Nicole from 2014 to 2019. In 2020, there were speculations about him dating actress Kate Upton.