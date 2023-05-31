Ted Lasso third season finale aired today. Is this end for the show?

The final episode of Ted Lasso third season aired on Wednesday, bringing the current instalment to a close. Is this, however, the conclusion of the series? Here we try to make sense from what the actors are suggesting.

What does Jason Sudeikis say?

Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy TV series aired on Apple TV+.

The writer and lead actor, Jason Sudeikis, has given a big hint.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," Sudeikis said in an interview with Deadline in March, adding that it is unlikely that audience want more and they will ultimately say “man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.”

However, Sudeikis has not ruled out the possibility of a new team taking over and extending the programme. "I think we've set the table for all kinds of people...to get to watch the continuation of these stories," he added.

No official confirmation yet

The show has yet to official say if the latest episode would be the final one. However, creator Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) has previously stated that he wants the programme to go for three seasons.

What other cast say?

Not only are viewers perplexed, but the actors themselves are unsure whether the programme will continue. Hannah Waddingham, who has played AFC Richmond club owner Rebecca Welton, stated on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she is unsure of the show's future.

"Well I don't know. Jason says it's the end of that three season arc," she said.

"I mean I feel like trapping him in a dungeon with a notepad and a pen and just going: 'Dude, what are you doing?' You can't step away from it. The characters are so beloved and we all love it," Waddingham added.

Ted Lasso finale: Spolier alert!

Significant events occur in Ted Lasso's final episode as the Greyhounds prepare for a vital match and Ted Lasso's impending departure. Rebecca considers remaining without Ted and expresses her thoughts to him. The love triangle between Roy, Keeley, and Jamie comes to a head when Keeley refuses to choose between the two men. Roy makes the decision to join the Diamond Dogs. After witnessing Beard's film, the squad approaches the match emotionally, but the ultimate results are uncertain because further research is required.

