The Batman box office collection day 4: Robert Pattinson-starrer bags 21.75 cr in India, 1900 cr worldwide

Warner Bros. Pictures' superhero film The Batman recorded a successful opening weekend in India. Over its extended weekend and early paid preview shows, The Batman has earned a total of ₹21.75 crore nett in four days. The film was released on March 4, 2022. (Also Read: The Batman review: Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves' film dives into the mind of the bat, and man, like no movie before it)

According to boxofficeindia.com, the Matt Reeves directorial earned 20% of the profit in India from Imax theatres. The film has collected a total of ₹21.75 crore approx in India in four days.

According to a report by Deadline, the film has made a total of $120 million (925 crore) at the international box office. The film has made $248.5 million (1900 crore) globally.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film, with a budget of 200 million dollars, stars British actor Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, alongside Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and Jayme Lawson.

According to Hindustan Times review of the film, “The Batman is a masterfully crafted movie. An expansive murder mystery, a gloriously satisfying superhero movie, and a deeply personal character study of a man consumed by his pain. Matt Reeves captures and delves into the mind of the Bat, and the man, in a way no Batman movie thus far has managed to. If Christopher Nolan’s Batman was born out of darkness, and Zack Snyder’s dejected Dark Knight carried the burden of his, Matt Reeves’ Batman lives in it. The Nolan vs Reeves comparisons will no doubt flood our timelines in the days to come and I leave that for greater minds to examine. I can only say that this is the richest interpretation of Batman on screen I've ever experienced.”

The Batman holds an approval rating of 85 percent based on 363 reviews to date on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. Movie audiences gave it an A- on CinemaScore.

