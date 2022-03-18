The Batman crosses $500 million at worldwide box office, is Warner Bros' most successful movie since Joker

Matt Reeves' The Batman has earned $500 million at the worldwide box office. The superhero film has emerged as Warner Bros' biggest hit since 2019's Joaquin Phoenix-starrer, Joker. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the titular DC hero. It also stars Zoe Kravitz, Jeffery Wright, Paul Dano, and others. The film is made on a budget of $200 million. (Also read: The Batman review: Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves' film dives into the mind of the bat, and man, like no movie before it)

As per a report in Comicbook.com, the film earned over $258.3 million in the US and over $247 million in international markets. In a statement, Warner Bros Pictures chairman Toby Emmerich said, "We couldn't be more thrilled to see people all over the world enjoying The Batman in theaters. Matt Reeves has delivered an extraordinary film that manages to honour the legacy of this global cultural hero while taking moviegoers into an experience that feels fresh and original. We congratulate Matt, Dylan, Walter, Chantal, Robert and Zoë, and the entire cast and crew on this wonderful benchmark."

While Robert Pattinson stars in the title role, Paul Dano is the Riddler, Colin Farrell is the Penguin, and Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman. The biggest post-pandemic release is still Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film's international earnings are nearing $1.1 billion.

The Hindustan Times review of The Batman read: “One of the most layered, sharply written superhero outings in recent memory, The Batman is a masterfully crafted movie. An expansive murder mystery, a gloriously satisfying superhero movie, and a deeply personal character study of a man consumed by his pain. Matt Reeves captures and delves into the mind of the Bat, and the man, in a way no Batman movie thus far has managed to. If Christopher Nolan’s Batman was born out of darkness, and Zack Snyder’s dejected Dark Knight carried the burden of his, Matt Reeves’ Batman lives in it.”

