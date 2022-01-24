The Batman leaked clip shows Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne save a child from speeding car, gives more clues about plot

Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman is inching closer to release. And even as the producers are releasing promotional material frequently, it is a leak that has caught the attention of fans. On Saturday evening, a leaked clip from the film surfaced on YouTube, giving fans the first long look at the new Bruce Wayne and his world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The near three-minute clip is a funeral scene and does not see Robert dress up as the caped crusader. Instead, it shows him in his Bruce Wayne avatar at a chapel, attending the said funeral. Another prominent character, who can be seen in the clip is Jim Gordon (played by Jeffrey Wright). According to HypeBeast, the clip was discovered by YouTuber Mario Z in the form of an ad while browsing the Internet.

In the clip, Jim Gordon is heard discussing something with another cop. The clip further shows a car speeding through the church as Bruce Wayne uses his quick reflexes to pull a child out of harm's way in the nick of time. As police draw their weapons towards the car, Gordon recognises the man and sees he has a bomb strapped to his chest. He appears to have a message from someone for Batman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on this extended clip and the trailers released by Warner Brothers, here is what we know about The Batman so far:

Whose funeral is Bruce Wayne attending?

Eagle eyed fans spotted that the funeral is of Don Mitchell Jr. Don is the character whose murder was the opening scene of The Batman's first trailer, released in 2020. In the trailer, Riddler was seen duct-taping his victim's body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who is the man with the bomb?

In the beginning of the leaked clip, Jim Gordon can be seen telling the chief of police that Gil Colson is missing and hasn't been "seen since last night". In the film, Gil Colson is a district attorney played by Peter Sarsgaard. As the car crashes and the man with the bomb walks out, Gordon exclaims, "It's Colson!" implying that the DA has somehow been held hostage.

Who orchestrated the attack?

This one is easy. The attack and the message is from the film's villain, The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. The film's Riddler is different from the comics and the character's previous adaptations in that he is a serial killer. In an interaction with MovieMaker, director Matt Reeves said, "The premise of the movie is that the Riddler is kind of moulded in an almost Zodiac Killer sort of mode, and is killing very prominent figures in Gotham, and they are the pillars of society."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Batman shows a young Bruce Wayne and is expected to show the detective side of a young Batman, in a similar manner to Frank Miller's seminal comic Batman: Year One. Director Matt Reeves likened Batman and Jim Gordon in the film to journalists Woodward and Bernstein, who exposed the Watergate Scandal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: The Batman trailer: Bruce Wayne and Catwoman join forces for ‘vengeance’

The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis. The film will release on March 4 worldwide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON