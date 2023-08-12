The Boys Season 4: Release date,rumors, cast updates, strike delay, and more

The Boys Season 4 is highly anticipated among viewers following the end of the third season. In the last season, they hinted at Billy Butcher and his team's new mission and introduced Vic Neuman as a significant enemy. This has left fans of the superhero show curious about when Season 4 will be released. Here's everything we currently know about The Boys Season 4 release date, along with all the details about its release.

Has The Boys Season 4 release date been announced?

The Boys Season 4 Poster

The release of The Boys Season 4, which was originally supposed to come out in early 2024, has been postponed, and there's no confirmed release date right now.

The next season of The Boys doesn't have a specific release date yet. This delay is due to the ongoing strikes by the Writer's Guild of America and SAG Aftra actors. Erik Kripke, the show's executive producer, explained via Twitter that the release of Season 4 depends on the duration of these strikes.

Where is The Boys Season 4 coming out?

The Boys Season 4 is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, but an official release date has not been announced yet.

The official synopsis for The Boys reads: “A group of vigilantes known informally as ‘The Boys’ set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.”

The Boys Season 4 cast

Season 4 is bringing in some new faces! Susan Heyward is playing Sister Sage, and Valorie Curry is Firecracker – both of these characters are superheroes. "These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys," Kripke wrote about the news. "You are going to love them. And by love, I mean you'll be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous." Amazon also shared that Crovetti, who plays Ryan, has been upgraded to a series regular. On Oct. 10, 2022, The Boys released first-look photos of Heyward's Sage and Curry's Firecracker. "Wait till you see @susanheyward & @valoriecurry in action," Kripke wrote in a repost. “Horrific, hilarious, and very, very dangerous.”

The Boys season 4: Who's Dead?

Don't expect to see Black Noir or Lamar Bishop (Graham Gauthier) this season. Homelander and The Deep (respectively) offed them in the season 3 finale.

During season 3, Soldier Boy's old friends, like Crimson Countess (Laurie Holder), Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flannery), Swatto (Joel Labelle), Mindstorm (Ryan Blakely), and the TNT Twins — Tommy (Jack Doolan), and Tessa (Kristin Booth) — all passed away before the finale.

