The Boys Season 5 finale: Will there be a Season 6? All about possible spin-offs

After five seasons of brutal superhero satire, chaos and violent confrontations, The Boys finally dropped the much-anticipated last episode. Season 5 Episode 8 marked the official series finale of the Prime Video show created by Eric Kripke. The final episode is expected to conclude the long-running conflict involving Billy Butcher, Homelander and the remaining members of The Boys. The last episode is titled as Blood and Bone.

When did ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8 release?

The Boys Season 5 Episode 8, titled Blood and Bone, concluded the long-running Prime Video superhero series(The Boys )

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The finale episode of The Boys released on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The episode became available at 3:01am ET in the United States.

The episode had a runtime of one hour and five minutes, approximately, and this episode marked the end of the main storyline of the series, which began in 2019.

What happened before the finale?

Episode 7 dramatically raised questions about the stakes across the story. Homelander’s growing power and political control pushed the country further into chaos after major events involving the U.S. government and Vought. Meanwhile, Billy Butcher continued pursuing his mission to eliminate Supes, despite his declining health.

Also Read | The Boys finale: All the deaths explained, who wins in the fight between The Homelander and Billy Butcher

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{{^usCountry}} The finale trailer had hinted at a massive confrontation involving Butcher, Hughie, Starlight and Homelander near the White House. The episode did not disappoint as the finale finally resolved several long-running storylines that have shaped the series since the first season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The finale trailer had hinted at a massive confrontation involving Butcher, Hughie, Starlight and Homelander near the White House. The episode did not disappoint as the finale finally resolved several long-running storylines that have shaped the series since the first season. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cast members had said that viewers should expect an emotional and intense ending. Erin Moriarty and Nathan Mitchell warned fans to prepare for major payoffs and shocking moments in the final chapter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cast members had said that viewers should expect an emotional and intense ending. Erin Moriarty and Nathan Mitchell warned fans to prepare for major payoffs and shocking moments in the final chapter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There’s so much I could tease. I think that everything comes to a head in a really fitting way. Things that have been building since Season 1, and we see some payoff for in the finale. I think the story ends in the right way,” Mitchell had said. How to watch ‘The Boys’ finale {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There’s so much I could tease. I think that everything comes to a head in a really fitting way. Things that have been building since Season 1, and we see some payoff for in the finale. I think the story ends in the right way,” Mitchell had said. How to watch ‘The Boys’ finale {{/usCountry}}

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The final episode is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can watch the finale through Prime Video, and selected theatres in the United States also screened the finale in 4DX format, highlighting the scale and popularity of the show’s conclusion.

Will there be another season? All on spin-offs

Season 5 has officially been confirmed as the final season of The Boys. Showrunner Eric Kripke previously stated that the story was always planned to conclude after five seasons. However, the franchise can potentially plan spin-offs connected to the universe.

A couple are already in the works. The Boys: Mexico is set after the events of The Boys. While not much is known, it will have a Mexican-led cast and take place in a post-Homelander world. Diego Luna stars and Gael Garcia Bernal is the executive producer for the show which was announced back in 2023.

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“It's still a super-fun world, and I think the point we were trying to make at the end is nothing is just perfect and happily ever after. Now you have all these loose Supes running around that Vought isn’t taking responsibility for anymore. And there’s problems to solve. There's always gonna be problems to solve. If you pull your loved ones tight and take care of each other, you can have a happy ending,” Kripke told Rolling Stone on his vision after The Boys.

Prequel series Vought Rising is also in the works and is set to release by 2027. It will be set in the 1950s and explore Vought's beginnings. Some familiar faces are expected to return, including Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy and Clara Vought or Stormfront, played by Aya Cash. The Nazi sympathizing superhero had served as Homelander's love interest in Season 2 of The Boys.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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