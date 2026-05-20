The Boys finale: All the deaths explained, who wins in the fight between The Homelander and Billy Butcher

Oh Father: Having been entrusted to orchestrate Homelander’s ascension to godhood, Oh Father is in The White House, in charge of all the security. He takes on Butcher and The Boys in an attempt to take out Kimiko after they infiltrate the White House. But Hughie manages to distract him and then kill him with the help of MM, who (ironically) uses a ball gag to use his own power against him.

The finale of The Boys sees Homelander become seemingly invincible after injecting V1 into himself in the sixth episode. He wants to proclaim himself God and purge everyone who does not believe in his godhood. Butcher may finally have a weapon to counter him as Frenchie’s experiments on Kimiko may have transformed her into a Soldier Boy-type supe-neutraliser. All this leads to a climactic battle at the White House, no less, with Butcher and The Boys taking on Homelander and his supporters.

The final episode of The Boys began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, bringing to an end a show that lasted five seasons over seven years. The edgy action thriller focussed on Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) crusade to end the reign of the powerful superhero Homelander ( Antony Starr ) and expose the corruption and degeneration of the so-called superheroes propped up by the powerful corporate giant Vought International.

The Deep: Annie, aka Starlight, finally crosses paths with The Deep, who is having an identity crisis after being berated by Homelander. Annie files the Deep off to a beach where they engage in a fistfight, before she pushes him into the water. The fish of the ocean, who had already cast out the Deep, then swarm up on him, killing him for what he did to ‘his kind’.

Homelander: Butcher interrupts the live telecast of Homelander’s second coming at the White House before engaging in a fistfight with him. Ryan, Homelander’s superpowered son, also comes to his aid as Homelander seems to get the upper hand. Ryan and Butcher overpower the Homelander before Kimiko hits him with an atomic blast, rendering him powerless and very mortal. Butcher then lives up to his name, killing him live on camera with a crowbar, fulfilling his promise to his late wife, Becca.