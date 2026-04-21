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The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions call it a sequel ‘worth 20-year wait’; Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ‘still great’

The first reactions after the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are in and it looks like Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway have done it again. Take a look. 

Apr 21, 2026 02:51 pm IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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The first premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 was held in New York City on April 20, and the first reactions to the much-awaited sequel are in. From gushing about Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s performances to calling it a film worth the ‘20-year wait’, the reactions seem overwhelmingly positive ahead of the London premiere.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway attend the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Centre in New York City.(AFP)

Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast was all praise for Meryl and Anne as they eased into their roles as Miranda Priestly and Andrea Sachs. They wrote, "THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is a FUN and FIERCE sequel that makes a statement. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep slip back into their iconic roles with ease and SERVE in every single frame. It feels familiar in the best way, timely in the right ways, and is well worth the wait.”

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a sequel to the 2006 hit film, based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the original, while Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley join as new additions. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the sequel will hit screens on May 1. The film will premiere in London on April 22.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

meryl streep anne hathaway
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions call it a sequel ‘worth 20-year wait’; Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ‘still great’
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