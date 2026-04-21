The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions call it a sequel ‘worth 20-year wait’; Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ‘still great’

The first premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 was held in New York City on April 20, and the first reactions to the much-awaited sequel are in. From gushing about Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s performances to calling it a film worth the ‘20-year wait’, the reactions seem overwhelmingly positive ahead of the London premiere.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway attend the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Centre in New York City.(AFP)

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Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast was all praise for Meryl and Anne as they eased into their roles as Miranda Priestly and Andrea Sachs. They wrote, "THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is a FUN and FIERCE sequel that makes a statement. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep slip back into their iconic roles with ease and SERVE in every single frame. It feels familiar in the best way, timely in the right ways, and is well worth the wait.”

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{{^usCountry}} Alex Weprin of THR called it a ‘parody’, writing, “The Devil Wears Prada 2: A biting media parody wrapped up in high fashion. Every journalist who sees it will cringe from recognition.” Maxwell Losgar of Cosmopolitan seemed to agree, posting on Letterboxd that ‘This was more than worth the twenty-year wait.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alex Weprin of THR called it a ‘parody’, writing, “The Devil Wears Prada 2: A biting media parody wrapped up in high fashion. Every journalist who sees it will cringe from recognition.” Maxwell Losgar of Cosmopolitan seemed to agree, posting on Letterboxd that ‘This was more than worth the twenty-year wait.’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another portion of their reaction read: “There are SOOO many callbacks to the original that, at first, it borders on indulgent. But then it clicks. Of course there are!! People don't evolve out of their quirks ...they are who they are! They become exaggerated versions of themselves in the presence of old company. The performances and writing are equal parts fan service and a portrait of human nature.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another portion of their reaction read: “There are SOOO many callbacks to the original that, at first, it borders on indulgent. But then it clicks. Of course there are!! People don't evolve out of their quirks ...they are who they are! They become exaggerated versions of themselves in the presence of old company. The performances and writing are equal parts fan service and a portrait of human nature.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jazz Tangcay of Variety also seemed pumped about the sequel, writing, “Gird your loins, the devil is back in all her glory! Yes, #thedevilwearsprada2 is phenomenal. It is the perfect sequel that exceeded all expectations. Aline Brosh McKenna’s script is sharp and witty. We’ll be quoting this for years to come. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are still great. Stunning costumes, and that soundtrack slaps hard. GAGA!!!!!!! Loved it. Worth the wait. That’s all.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jazz Tangcay of Variety also seemed pumped about the sequel, writing, “Gird your loins, the devil is back in all her glory! Yes, #thedevilwearsprada2 is phenomenal. It is the perfect sequel that exceeded all expectations. Aline Brosh McKenna’s script is sharp and witty. We’ll be quoting this for years to come. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are still great. Stunning costumes, and that soundtrack slaps hard. GAGA!!!!!!! Loved it. Worth the wait. That’s all.” {{/usCountry}}

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About The Devil Wears Prada 2

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a sequel to the 2006 hit film, based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the original, while Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley join as new additions. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the sequel will hit screens on May 1. The film will premiere in London on April 22.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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