News / Entertainment / Hollywood / The Garfield Movie trailer reveals Chris Pratt's voice as the iconic orange cat

The Garfield Movie trailer reveals Chris Pratt's voice as the iconic orange cat

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 13, 2023 09:50 PM IST

The Garfield Movie trailer teases Chris Pratt's voice as the famous ‘Monday-hating, lasagna-loving’ orange cat

Sony Pictures released the trailer for their upcoming film- The Garfield Movie on Monday, November 13. The first look at the film reveals the Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt's voice as the iconic orange cat famous for hating Mondays. The trailer opens with an adorable baby Garfield blinking its eyes, hoping for his favourite food “lasagna” as his owner asks, “You hungry little guy?” While roaming the streets in the rain, the baby feline peeks into a window in hopes of finding a shelter. Mid-way through the trailer John takes him in and Garfield sarcastically says, “And that's how I adopted John” as he dives into a plate of lasagna.

Chris Pratt voices Garfield(YouTube)
Chris Pratt voices Garfield(YouTube)

The notorious yet adorable cat then quips, “I apologize in advance. The eating you’re about to see will not be pretty. And if you have young children, this would be a good time for them to leave the room.” Directed by Mark Dindal, the Garfield film also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Vic, Garfield's father. The voice cast also includes Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén and Bowen Yang.

Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds are behind the screenplay for the highly-anticipated film. Its producers are John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost, Namit Malhotra and Crosby Clyse. The film will be distributed by Sony Pictures globally. The synopsis for The Garfield Movie reads, “After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father — scruffy street cat Vic (Jackson) — Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist,” as per People.

