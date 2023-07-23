The Golden Boy on HBO: Premiere Dates, air Time, Trailer, and more Details Revealed

The Golden Boy, a two-part HBO documentary will be premiered on July 24, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. This documentary showcases retired boxer Oscar De La Hoya who is a gold medalist of the Olympics and a promoter. It's going to be a must-watch for all the boxing fans!

The official description of "The Golden Boy" is as follows:

“THE GOLDEN BOY peels back the layers of this celebrated yet complicated figure, exploring his triumphs and turmoil to reveal a man struggling to come to terms with lifelong demons.”

Oscar De La Hoya, also known as The Golden Boy established Golden Boy promotions in 2002. His achievements in boxing as a career were winning 11 world titles in six weight classes. He is ranked as the 38th-best boxer of all time. As he is retired now from his professional boxing career he invests in his company which has grown to become one of the most prominent and influential boxing promotion firms in the industry.

All eyes are on Oscar De La Hoya in The Golden Boy docuseries.

This HBO documentary trailer gives us a glimpse of Oscar De La Hoya's life. It shows that the documentary will explore his ups and downs, successes, and personal challenges. He was a talented young boxer, winning gold at the Olympics and world titles at a very young age. People in East Los Angeles admired him as a hero and role model. But behind his nickname "The Golden Boy," he faced complex problems. The docuseries includes honest interviews with Oscar and those close to him, along with rare old footage. It reveals the pressure he endured and his struggles, showing the real story of this famous icon.

Who is Oscar De La Hoya?

Oscar De La Hoya born on February 4, 1973, is a retired boxer who lives in Los Angeles, California. He had a successful boxing career, he won many titles during his journey. He even won an Olympic gold medal in 1992. After retiring, he founded Golden Boy Promotions Company which promotes boxing matches. His documentary is directed by Fernando Villena who tells about his inspiring story and the journey of his life.

