The Gray Man first reactions: Critics praise Dhanush’s ‘ruthless’ scenes and Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' chemistry

The first critics’ reactions for Russo Brothers’ upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man are out and they are universally positive. Critics have praised the chemistry between the two leads--Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The ‘sharp and ruthless’ scenes of Indian star Dhanush have also been noted. The film marks Dhanush’s Hollywood debut. Also read: Dhanush makes Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling LOL at The Gray Man press con

The Gray Man has been directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, best known for their blockbuster Marvel films. With a reported budget of $200 million, it is the most expensive Netflix film ever. Apart from Ryan, Chris, and Dhanush, it also stars Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Rege-Jean Page.

While the film will release in theatres for a limited time on July 15 followed by its Netflix release on July 22, the first reactions from select critics are here, with most calling it a fun action entertainer, praising the two leads, as well as Dhanush and Ana. Jeff Ewing, who reviews films for Forbes, tweeted, that the film “is a solid action-thriller (the streamer’s best so far), with great performances by Gosling, Evans, and de Armas. The fight choreography and stunt work are excellent".

Critic Jana N Nagase praised the action sequences and the chemistry between Ryan and Chris. “#AnaDeArmas is amazing & sharply nailed the action scenes. Ryan Gosling & @chrisevans are great together & perfect fight scenes,” she tweeted. Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture wrote that while the film is “not as impressive as the Mission: Impossible or John Wick films,” it is “still a hefty piece of popcorn entertainment".

Even Dhanush, who has a cameo in the film, found praise from certain critics. Courtney Howard tweeted, “Ryan Gosling & @ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless & sharp.”

Based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man follows CIA mercenary Court Gentry (Ryan) being hunted by his psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris) and several international assassins. The film has been billed as the first of a franchise. The Russos have hinted that Dhanush’s character could get his own spin-off as well.

