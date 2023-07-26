The Kardashians Season 3 Episode 10: Release Date, Air time, Plot and More

The Kardashians are returning with a new episode this week, and it will be the last episode of season 3.They will all come together as a family to wrap up the season.In this episode, there will be a sad moment as they find out that Tristan Thompson's mother has passed away. Kris, Kim, and Khloe will travel to Toronto to attend the funeral and support Tristan. Besides that, Kylie will talk about changing her son's name legally, and Kourtney will share her experience of dealing with criticism for her collaboration with Boohoo.

The exciting season finale of The Kardashians Season 3, Episode 10, will be available worldwide on Thursday, July 27th. Here's everytghing you need to know.

The exciting season finale of The Kardashians Season 3, Episode 10, will be available worldwide on Thursday, July 27th, 2023.

Where to Watch The Kardashians Season 3?

In the US, you can watch The Kardashians on Hulu, while in the UK, the show will premiere on Disney+.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Kardashians season 3?

In the exciting new episode of The Kardashians season 3 (episode 10), the family receives some really sad news about Tristan's mom, Andrea Thompson. She suddenly passed away after having a heart attack. Kim describes it as a tough week and says it's a super shocking way to begin the new year.

The Kardashians’ Kris Jenneris crying while imagining how Khloe's baby's father must be feeling.

“All of a sudden, you’re stripped of the caretaker that you had your whole life.”

In the clip, Khloe Kardashian shares that Tristan was crying on the phone,while trying to tell her that she was gone.

A month after his mother passed away on January 5, 2023, Tristan posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. He expressed his disbelief and shared that he was feeling immense sorrow and grief.

“My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of God's warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way.”

At the same time, Kourtney Kardashian talks about the negative reactions she received regarding her partnership with Boohoo. She explains that the brand asked her to be their sustainability ambassador and during a meeting, she mentioned that the responsibility for sustainability isn't just on one person. Some fans went on social media and accused the brand and the members of The Kardashians season 3 of greenwashing.

Kylie tells her friend that she's now going through the official process of changing her son's name. She had a baby with Travis Scott in February 2022 and named him Wolf Jacques. However, in June 2023, she legally changed his name to Aire Webster. In a personal talk, she explained her decision.

“I never called him wolf ever, it wasn’t even on the list.”

Kylie revealed last year why she chose the name "Wolf" for her son. She explained that initially, she didn't have a name in mind, and she thought the right one would come to her when she saw her baby. However, that didn't happen.

She mentioned how she and Travis were forced to sign the birth certificate or register him without a name or social security number, and she felt “pressure to choose a name.”

“We put Wolf Webster in that moment, and right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, What did I just do?”

Watch The Kardashians season 3 episode 10 on Hulu on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 12 a.m. ET.

