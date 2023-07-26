Heartstopper Season 2: Trailer, Release Date, Plot and Everything You Need to Know

Exciting news for Heartstopper fans! Netflix has just dropped the official full trailer for season 2. The trailer shows Nick, Charlie, and their friends coming together again for a school trip to Paris. Heartstopper is back. The British LGBTQ+ series Heartstopper has released its official trailer for season 2. It will be released on August 3 on Netflix.

This is a British TV show about young people discovering love, and it's based on a graphic novel and webcomic created by Alice Oseman.

Netflix's show Heartstopper is receiving a lot of love from viewers and critics. People are praising it for its positive portrayal of young queer characters. The show is a huge success for Netflix and has a dedicated fanbase. Many fans have shared on social media how the series has affected their lives, with some even feeling encouraged to come out after watching it.

Watch The Trailer :

Heartstopper season 2 will arrive on Netflix on August 3, 2023.

“What do you think is new in season 2 and what can fans expect?” Kit asks Joe. Cue: a montage of behind-the-scenes clips from the production of the second season, and exciting teases from so many of your favorite faces.

“We might expect Imogen to start taking care of herself a bit more and put herself above boys," said actress Rhea Norwood. “There's so many things that happen with Elle this season that you're not ready for," Yasmin Finney teased. “I would say Elle is different in the sense [that] she's more confident. She surrounds herself with people that elevate her."

“Charlie goes on more of a journey this season. His story's a bit more mature,” reveals Joe. “Alice has got some amazing scripts for us," adds Kit, referring to Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman. "It also feels cool and fresh, just a different vibe to season 1.”

What will Heartstopper Season 2 be about?

In the first season of Heartstopper, they covered the events from the first two books of the graphic novel series written by Alice Oseman in 2019. Now, they're making a second season based on the third book. In this season, Nick and Charlie will face their first real relationship problems and will go on a school trip to Paris.

The official synopsis for Heartstopper season 2 was revealed by Netflix, reads as follows: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris, and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love, and friendship.” Looks like the fan hunches were right — we're going to Paris!

Alice Oseman, the creator of Heartstopper, expressed her joy on Twitter by sharing a video from Netflix's official account, where she is seen illustrating the news. She tweeted, "Seasons 2 and 3, here we come!!!" along with a leaf emoji to show her excitement.

Yasmin Finney also posted a photo dump of BTS shots, with her and her castmates holding up the peace sign in nearly every pic. “[Two] more seasons plz,” she captioned the post with a two-finger emoji.

