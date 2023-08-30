The Killer teaser reaction: Fans can't wait to see David Fincher back in form, say 'every frame is perfect'

David Fincher is back to the thriller genre with his next, The Killer. Netflix dropped the high-octane teaser trailer of the neo-noir on Tuesday and fans took to Twitter to react to the minute-long glimpse of the film that releases on limited screens theatrically in October and comes to Netflix in November. (Also read: Venice Film Festival unveils 23 films competing for Golden Lion, awards ceremony on September 9)

About The Killer

Michael Fassbender in The Killer.

The official synopsis of The Killer reads: “After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.” The film is based on the French graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent and is written by Andrew Kevin Walker, marking his return with David after Se7en.

The teaser trailer of The Killer introduces Michael Fassbender's unnamed assassin as he prepares himself for a kill. "Stick to the plan," is what he seems to keep reminding himself as he destroys the evidence with each kill, with the teaser jumping ahead to relentless shoot-outs and chase sequences.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the teaser trailer, a fan wrote, "This is an example of a perfect trailer. Shows only snippets of cool things, looks great, and tells you absolutely nothing about the storyline. Perfect." Another said, "Man, the tone, rhythm, music and palette of this trailer seems like the spiritual successor to the art-trash-noir of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and I could not be more excited. every frame is perfect."

Another fan highlighted the score and wrote, "I’ve been watching this trailer on repeat all day just to listen to the new Reznor/Ross score and I simply don’t know how I’m supposed to wait until October to stream the whole thing." A fan said, "Doing backflips because of the score. Fantastic teaser."

Return to form

Many fans were also excited for Fincher to return to the genre of thrillers after a long time. The director's last, Mank, was a biographical drama miles away from the slick thriller elements he is known for, particularly, Se7en, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl. A fan said, "This looks like a classic David Fincher film in all of the best ways. Best comic book movie of the year incoming." Another wrote, "Fincher + Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross collabing on another chiller killer thriller?! We are so back." "One of my most anticipated. I love that this feels like Seven/Fight Club era Fincher. Can’t wait!!!" wrote another.

The Killer will first have its premiere at the 80th Venice Film Festival, where it is set to play in competition. The film is set for a limited theatrical release starting on October 28 and will stream on Netflix starting November 10.

