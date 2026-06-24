The Odyssey gets an AI narrator with Christopher Nolan's favourite actor Michael Caine's voice; but there's a catch

A new audiobook of Homer's epic The Odyssey, read by an AI-generated Michael Caine, was released Tuesday, just weeks ahead of the premiere of Christopher Nolan's film adaptation. While the audiobook is not connected with Nolan's film, it is interesting to note that Michael Caine has been a frequent collaborator of the filmmaker, having worked in almost all his films for the last 20 years.

AI Michael Caine narrates The Odyssey

Michael Caine is narrating a new The Odyssey audiobook.

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The 13-hour recording features the voice of the 93-year-old British actor -- star of The Italian Job and Get Carter -- along with a cast of other voices from a library compiled by ElevenLabs, which pays performers every time their voices are used.

The narration has Michael Caine's approval. “The Odyssey is one of the greatest stories ever told. For nearly three millennia, its themes of perseverance, loyalty, temptation, and the enduring call of home have resonated across cultures and generations. By bridging classical storytelling with digital innovation, this timeless epic is reimagined for modern audiences, brought vividly to life through ElevenReader's cutting-edge technology,” the veteran actor said in a statement.

The use of AI is controversial in Hollywood, where actors and creators fear being replaced by technology. In a statement, ElevenLabs said its offering was about enhancing audience experiences. “The Odyssey was never meant to be read silently. For centuries, it was performed aloud. This adaptation combines full-cast performances, original music, and cinematic sound design,” the company said.

About Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

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{{^usCountry}} The audiobook launch comes less than a month before the release of The Odyssey, by Christopher Nolan. The movie, starring Matt Damon as the hero Odysseus who must find his way back home to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway), is expected to be one of the cinematic events of the year. An all-star cast includes newlyweds Tom Holland and Zendaya, as well as Robert Pattinson, Travis Scott, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The audiobook launch comes less than a month before the release of The Odyssey, by Christopher Nolan. The movie, starring Matt Damon as the hero Odysseus who must find his way back home to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway), is expected to be one of the cinematic events of the year. An all-star cast includes newlyweds Tom Holland and Zendaya, as well as Robert Pattinson, Travis Scott, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Michael Caine is not part of Nolan's The Odyssey. The actor, however, has collaborated with Nolan in the past on films such as Inception, Interstellar, The Prestige, and the Dark Knight trilogy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Michael Caine is not part of Nolan's The Odyssey. The actor, however, has collaborated with Nolan in the past on films such as Inception, Interstellar, The Prestige, and the Dark Knight trilogy. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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