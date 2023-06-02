‘The Rock’ ends feud with Vin Diesel, confirms return to ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to Instagram to announce his reconciliation with Vin Diesel and his highly-anticipated return to the "Fast & Furious" franchise.

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Vin Diesel during the premiere of Fast Five at Cinepolis Lagoon on April 15, 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image Credit: Buda Mendes/ Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an Instagram post, Johnson shared the news, stating, "Last summer, @vindiesel and I put all the past behind us...We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

With a beaming smile in a selfie video from his Hawaiian home, Johnson confirmed that his beloved character Luke Hobbs will make a comeback in the next installment of the action-packed series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans can now rejoice as peace is restored in the "Furious" world, bringing back the dynamic presence of "The Rock" to the big screen.

How the feud ended so ‘Fast’

Johnson emphasized the strong bond he shares with Diesel, stating, "Me and Vin, we have been like brothers for years," adding, “plans that are much bigger than ourselves, those bigger plans are the north star.”

The ‘Black Adam’ star emphasized that their shared vision for the future of the franchise served as their guiding light in making this significant decision.

The tension between the two actors had been widely documented, particularly during the production of 2017's "The Fate of the Furious." While Diesel remained central to the franchise as Dom Toretto, Johnson's character, Hobbs, had been absent from the main series since then, appearing only in the 2019 spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw" alongside Jason Statham.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In December 2021, the ‘Jungle Crusie performer publicly declined Diesel's invitation to return to the franchise, stating that there was no chance of his comeback. But, the recent announcement reveals a change of heart for Johnson, highlighting the depth of their relationship and their commitment to moving past their differences.

Fans caught their first glimpse of the reconciliation when Hobbs made a surprise appearance in a post-credits scene of the latest installment, "Fast X." In the scene, a vengeful villain named Dante Reyes, portrayed by Jason Momoa, confronts Hobbs, seeking retribution for his father's death. The intense exchange sets the stage for an epic showdown between the two characters, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next movie.

ALSO READ| In contrast to family's version, shocking details emerge about Jamie Foxx's health weeks after medical emergency

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Johnson admitted that keeping the reconciliation a secret was challenging, but witnessing the fans' shocked reaction to the post-credits scene was incredibly rewarding. He likened the experience to a "rock concert" and promised an unforgettable battle when Hobbs and Dante finally collide on-screen.

“It’s not even unfinished business between Dante, it’s business about to pick up…Wait ‘til you see what happens when Dante and Hobbs collide,” said Johnson.

As of now, Universal Studios, the studio behind the "Fast & Furious" franchise, has not released an official statement regarding the reconciliation between Johnson and Diesel.