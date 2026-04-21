This 43-year-old actor is the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026’; has a big release ahead

People magazine has crowned Hollywood's newest queen, and the title fits like a couture gown. The World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026 is none other than Anne Hathaway, who has officially topped the list with her effortless elegance and star power. The announcement came alongside a glamorous photoshoot where she stunned in a black backless off-shoulder outfit. (Also read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions call it a sequel ‘worth 20-year wait’; Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ‘still great’ )

Anne Hathaway named World's Most Beautiful Star 2026

Check out who is the People Magazine's Most Beautiful Star 2026(AI generated image)

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Hathaway, who has built one of Hollywood's most decorated careers over two decades, acknowledged the honour on Instagram, writing, "Thank you so much to @people magazine for having me on the cover!"

Two decades after they first ruled the fashion world as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are set to return to the glossy world of Runway, bringing back the style, drama and sharp wit that made the 2006 film a cultural phenomenon.

About Devil Wears Prada 2

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{{^usCountry}} The much-awaited sequel once again reunites the original cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, while also expanding the universe with new faces including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen and B.J. Novak. Adding to the nostalgia, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman reprise their roles as Lily and Irv. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The much-awaited sequel once again reunites the original cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, while also expanding the universe with new faces including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen and B.J. Novak. Adding to the nostalgia, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman reprise their roles as Lily and Irv. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to People, Hathaway reflected warmly on the original 2006 film, singling out her co-stars for praise. Of Streep, she said, "She defines how it's done. Somebody who is just living greatness and never rests on that laurel." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to People, Hathaway reflected warmly on the original 2006 film, singling out her co-stars for praise. Of Streep, she said, "She defines how it's done. Somebody who is just living greatness and never rests on that laurel." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theatres on May 1, 2026, marking the return of one of cinema’s most iconic fashion dramas. About Anne Hathaway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theatres on May 1, 2026, marking the return of one of cinema’s most iconic fashion dramas. About Anne Hathaway {{/usCountry}}

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Anne Hathaway is an American actress known for her acclaimed work in film and television. Over the years, she has received several major honours, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Her films have collectively earned more than $6.8 billion at the global box office, and she was also ranked among the world’s highest-paid actresses in 2015.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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