'This one hurts,' Jamie Foxx mourns the loss of his longtime friend Keith Jefferson

Jamie Foxx is grieving the loss of a close friend.

(JAMIE FOXX/INSTAGRAM )

On Thursday, Foxx, 55, mourned on Instagram that his friend Keith Jefferson had passed away, writing that “this one hurts.”

“Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul,” Foxx wrote in the post’s caption.

“We will all miss you dearly. It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal,” Foxx added.

“Goodbye, my friend. I love you.”

The ‘Day Shift’ actor shared another post, saying that “everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you.”

He continued that he and Jefferson had been friends “since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP @keith.jefferson Keith”

Jefferson was an actor, producer, voiceover artist and acting coach. His IMDb shows that he had worked with Foxx since 1998, when he appeared in two episodes of the sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show.

Jefferson also had roles in Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 movie Django Unchained, which starred Foxx in the title role, as well as Foxx’s 2022 film Day Shift and the actor’s new movie The Burial. Jefferson revealed on Instagram on Aug. 9 that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Foxx wrote on Instagram on Aug. 30, “I met Keith in college we have a deep friendship and kinship. I’m asking everybody for prayers up. Asking god to heal his body and mind… devil you a lie. @keith.jefferson continue to fight because you are blessed. I love u.”

In addition to his work with Foxx, Jefferson continued to work with Tarantino with roles in 2015’s The Hateful Eight and 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The ‘Django Unchained' star shared a trailer for The Burial on his Instagram last month, writing in a caption, “It’s finally here and what a blessing it was to work on this film with an amazing group of actors. Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones along with an all-star cast and my most important role to date.”

Jefferson also shared the same photo of himself and Foxx on his Instagram account on the same date Foxx first posted that image. Jefferson wrote at the time that “the admiration I have for my friends is unmatched” before thanking Foxx and another friend, Rodney Mason, for supporting him.

“J Foxx…you already know. For you to take the time to spend with me everyday every hour tells me everything I already know,” Jefferson wrote at the time.

“You are my family and I wouldn’t have it no other way. Luv you bro. I will pull thru because my faith is strong and with God on my side I won’t worry.”

