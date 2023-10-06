Jamie Spears hospitalized with ‘bad Infection’ amidst ongoing estrangement from Britney Spears

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears' estranged father, is facing some serious health issues while being hospitalized, according to Page Six. Family Struggles: Jamie Spears' Health Crisis Amidst Britney's Ongoing Battle for Independence.(BritneyTheStan/Twitter.X)(Twitter.X)

Jamie has been grappling with a severe infection that required surgery, leading to his extended hospitalization in a specialized infectious disease facility.

An insider close to the family described his condition as "severely ill."

Contrary to a recent Daily Mail report suggesting that Jamie had been in rehab over the summer due to excessive use of alcohol, this information has been denied.

This news follows TMZ's report from August, which indicated that Jamie had been initially hospitalized "several months ago" due to complications arising from a knee replacement procedure he underwent in the mid-2000s. It was reported that he had lost more than 25 pounds and appeared exceptionally thin while receiving medical care intermittently.

Since being removed as Britney's conservator in September 2021, following the pop star's allegations of abuse during his control of her personal, medical, and financial affairs, Jamie has largely remained out of the public eye.

A Los Angeles judge terminated Britney's 13-year conservatorship less than two months later, and the father-daughter relationship has remained strained ever since. Britney expressed her strong feelings toward Jamie in an Instagram post from October 2022, where she wished for him to "burn in hell."

Despite Britney's ongoing healing journey, it appears that a reconciliation with her father is unlikely, as sources have indicated. Throughout his time as conservator, Jamie consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that he had taken the necessary steps to save Britney's life when he placed her under guardianship in February 2008 during her mental health struggles.

Recent reports have suggested that Britney, now 41, is not on good terms with most of her family. However, there were brief interactions with her mother, Lynne Spears, in May, and her brother, Bryan Spears, was invited to stay at her home after her husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in August.

In addition, Page Six reported last week that Britney's upcoming memoir, titled "The Woman in Me," is expected to contain explosive revelations about her life. A friend hinted that the book will present Britney in an unfiltered light, potentially leading to a fresh perspective on her experiences and a plea to respect her privacy.