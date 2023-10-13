Internet reacts as Timothée Chalamet and tiny Hugh Grant come face to face in new Wonka trailer. Watch

The second trailer for Wonka is here. On Thursday, Warner Bros unveiled another trailer for the prequel to Roald Dahl's beloved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Timothée Chalamet, of course, is portraying the literary figure at the heart of the film, Willy Wonka. Hugh Grant plays an Oompa-Loompa named Lofty. Also read: Timothee Chalamet shares 1st look as young Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet's new Wonka trailer dropped on Thursday.

Wonka is scheduled to be released on December 15, 2023. In addition to Timothée and Hugh, the Wonka cast includes Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, and Natasha Rothwell.

Watch their new trailer here:

What's new in second Wonka trailer

In the new trailer, more details of young Willy Wonka's origin story unfold, including the moment Wonka first met an Oompa-Loompa named Lofty. The trailer also shows Timothée displaying his inventions, including his chocolate maker, and the moment people try his chocolate for the first time. Basically, the new trailer features more fun, more travels, more danger and also Hugh singing the Oompa Loompa song.

Reactions to the new trailer

Many have reacted to a very orange Hugh Grant in the trailer. A person tweeted, "Hugh grant was born to play an Oompa Loompa (affectionate)." Another also took to X (Twitter), writing, "A colourful new Wonka trailer has arrived – with a tiny Hugh Grant in tow. Loving it."

One also tweeted, "I never thought I would say this, but I’m sorry Timmy (Timothée) I’m watching this one for Hugh Grant’s Oompa Loompa." A person also wrote, "NEW trailer for Wonka is here, and Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa is already one of my favourite things to happen at the movies this year!"

A person wrote in the comments section of the official trailer on YouTube, "Honestly it's nice to see a heartwarming movie coming to theaters for a change. I feel like the cast and crew had a lot of fun with Wonka." Another said, “This really looks and feels like a whimsical fantasy and that perfectly suits the original story. I hope this film turns out as good as the trailer shows.”

About Wonka

It's Willy Wonka's origin story, showing how he became the enigmatic chocolate factory owner played originally by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film. Here, Timothée Chalamet plays Willy in his younger years. The new movie won't tell the story of Charlie and the other lucky kids, who found golden tickets, but rather will be a prequel focusing on Wonka's life before he opened his larger-than-life candy factory.

On July 11, the makers had released the first trailer for the Willy Wonka origin story, which showed Timothée fully transformed as the iconic chocolatier as he gets ready to open his famous chocolate factory. Timothée's casting was first announced in May 2021 and was met with a lot of questions from the internet. He will be the third onscreen Wonka after Gene Wilder's iconic portrayal and Johnny Depp's take on the character in 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

