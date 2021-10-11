Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Timothee Chalamet shares first look as young Willy Wonka, fans are excited
hollywood

Timothee Chalamet shares first look as young Willy Wonka, fans are excited

Timothee Chalamet took to Instagram and shared the first look of his upcoming movie Wonka. The actor plays a young Willy Wonka in the film. 
Timothee Chalamet is set to play a young Willy Wonka. 
Published on Oct 11, 2021 07:17 PM IST
PTI |

Actor Timothee Chalamet has shared the first look of himself as the younger version of author Roald Dahl's famous character of inventor and chocolate genius Willy Wonka.

Timothee posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday of the character from the upcoming origin story film Wonka, directed by Paul King. In the picture, Timothee stood wearing a red jacket and a scarf while sporting the statement hat. While a hint of the camera was evident, it also seemed as though Timothee was standing under the snow. 

The story, co-written by Paul, will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures before opening the world's most famous chocolate factory. "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … WONKA" Chalamet, who will be singing and dancing in the several musical sequences set to appear in the film, captioned the post. 

 

Several fans took to the comments section and shared their reactions. “Willy Wonka so cute,” commented a fan. “I have never been so excited for anything,” added another. “Give me the chocolate bar,” a third joked. 

Actor Rebel Wilson also cheered Timothee. “All about this x,” she commented on his post. 

David Heyman is producing the musical via his Heyday Films along with Luke Kelly. Wonka will be Warner Bros' third film inspired by Dahl's classic novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The first big-screen adaptation, which came in 1971, starred Gene Wilder as Wonka, while the second movie, released in 2005, featured Johnny Depp in the role.

Also read: Timothée Chalamet grooves to Punjabi track Mundian To Bach Ke at a club in France, watch

Both the films followed a poor boy named Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour the world-famous and heavily guarded chocolate factory. Wonka is scheduled to debut theatrically on March 17, 2023. 

Timothee will also appear in the sci-fi, dystopian epic Dune, alongside Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. The film will release on October 22 in India. 

 

Topics
timothee chalamet willy wonka
