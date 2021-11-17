Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield edited out of Spider-Man No Way Home trailer? Here's what fan theory suggests

The trailer of the Spider-Man No Way Home was released on Wednesday but contrary to what some fans were perhaps expecting, neither Tobey Maguire nor Andrew Garfield featured in it. In the trailer, several villains from the Spider-Man universe return in a bid to take Tom Holland's life and destroy mankind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A new leaked photo earlier this month, which showed Tobey and Andrew along with Tom Holland in their Spider-Man suits, has led fans to believe that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will indeed feature in the film as well. After the trailer was released a video clip emerged on social media, with fans suggesting that the duo have possibly been edited out in the trailer.

In the clip, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard charge towards someone, possibly Spider-Man. However, in mid-air, The Lizard moves his head sideways as if getting punched though there's no one visibly punching him. Twitter users shared the clip with their theories.

A user tweeted along with the clip, "They definitely removed Tobey and Andrew from this shot because what the f*** is Lizard lashing at?" Another person wrote, "The air punched him? #SpiderManNoWayHome."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person tweeted, "For real, and who or what is Lizard jumping at? It sure as hell ain't Spider-Man, not the one we can see, anyway..." Another user said, "Guys who is the lizard fighting cause if you look at it Spider-Man is attacking Electro so either lizard is really dumb or it’s attacking Andrew's or Tobey's Spiderman @SpiderManMovie."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As fans waited for Tobey and Andrew, they witnessed Peter Parker seeking the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). His indecision unleashes the villains from previous Spider-Man franchises, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) from Spider-Man (2002).

Other villains include Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) from Spider-Man 2, Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) from Spider-Man 3, The Lizard (Rhys Ifans) from The Amazing Spider-Man and Electro (Jamie Foxx) from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

The trailer began from where Spider-Man: Far From Home had ended as Spider-Man's identity was revealed at the end of the 2019 film. At the start, Peter Parker said, "Ever since I got bit by that spider, we had one week and that's when you found out.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home features Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon among others. The film will release in theatres on December 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Spider-Man No Way Home trailer: Do Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire finally join forces? Watch to know

In a recent interview with the Entertainment Weekly, Tom had shared that the film will likely be the "conclusion" to the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise and the whole cast treated it as such on the set.

"I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy, we would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don't know, but we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it," he had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}