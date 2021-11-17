Spider-Man No Way Home trailer: Do Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire finally join forces? Watch to know

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is out but the fans of the superhero are a tad disappointed to not find Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire in it. The trailer shows how Tom Holland's troubles begin when several old villains return to claim his life and destroy mankind.

The trailer begins with Peter Parker saying, "Ever since I got bit by that spider, we had one week and that's when you found out.” While the viewers searched for Andrew and Tobey, all they get to see is Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Sharing the trailer, Tom Holland wrote on Instagram, "We just debuted the trailer to a theatre of fans and the reaction was incredible. Thank you for supporting me throughout my Spider-Man career. Your love and support continues to blow my mind and I couldn’t be more grateful. This film is for you and I hope it brings you as much joy as it has for me. Love you guys 3000!"

Tom Holland recently revealed that he and the whole cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home are prepared for the film to be the last of the wildly popular franchise.

In a recent interview with the Entertainment Weekly, Tom shared that the film will likely be the "conclusion" to the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' franchise and the whole cast treated it as such on the set.

"I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy, we would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films," the 25-year-old actor said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. It will release in theatres on December 17 this year.

(With ANI inputs)