Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas confirm dating? Duo spotted holding hands as rumors intensify

Tom Cruise, 63, and Ana de Armas, 37, have seemingly confirmed their rumored relationship. The duo was recently spotted holding hands during a romantic weekend trip to Vermont, TMZ reported. Photos obtained by the outlet show the Mission: Impossible star and the Ballerina actress strolling hand-in-hand through Woodstock’s picturesque downtown on Sunday. Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas were spotted holding hands during their Vermont getaway

Cruise wore a casual navy blue T-shirt with matching denim and a baseball cap, while de Armas opted for a white T-shirt and black skinny denim. According to the outlet, they drove through a National Park, enjoyed a shopping spree, and topped it all off with ice cream.

Romantic weekend post London concert appearance

Their Vermont trip followed an appearance at an Oasis concert at London’s Wembley Stadium just days earlier, per Page Six. The actors were seen dancing and sharing laughs in the crowd. Cruise was even spotted reaching for Ana’s hand during the show.

The series of cozy sightings came after months of growing buzz about the two stars. They were first linked to each other in February after getting spotted dining together in the British capital city. At that time, a source told People magazine that the meeting was professional and involved “potential collaborations.”

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas dating rumors

The buzz around Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas dating each other has only intensified after multiple appearances of the pair, including helicopter rides and walks in London parks, as well as attending Ana’s birthday bash.

In May, de Armas, during her appearance on Good Morning America, hinted that she shared a close connection with Cruise. She called their bond ‘fun’ and revealed they were working on a few projects.

One of them is rumored to be an upcoming action thriller titled Deeper, to be directed by Doug Liman. Representatives for both actors have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

Ana de Armas stirs controversy

Recently, Tom Cruise’s rumored girlfriend landed in the midst of troubled waters after social media sleuths spotted that she had liked an Instagram post which criticised Nicole Kidman, the Top Gun: Maverick star’s ex. Many dubbed the move “nasty.”

FAQs:

Q: Why did Ben Affleck dump Ana de Armas?

It is believed that the former couple had different lifestyles and long-term goals. Ana reportedly didn’t want to be based in Los Angeles, while Ben wanted to stay close to his kids.

Q: How many boyfriends did Ana de Armas have?

A: Ana de Armas has had a few high-profile relationships, including Spanish actor Marc Clotet (to whom she was once married), Ben Affleck, and rumoured relationships with Paul Boukadakis and now Tom Cruise.

Q: How did Tom Cruise meet Ana de Armas?

A: The two are believed to have met in London earlier this year, possibly during discussions for an upcoming film collaboration.

Q: Who is Ana de Armas married to?

A: Ana de Armas was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013. She is currently not married.