Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor posts rare pics from his 30th Birthday bash

Connor Cruise, the son of Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, marked his 30th birthday with a rare glimpse into his otherwise private life. Sharing moments on Instagram, the second eldest child of the Top Gun star celebrated the milestone surrounded by friends and heartfelt wishes. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor(X)

Connor Cruise turns 30, shares rare photos from the celebration

From birthday tributes with the Phillies' mascot to reminiscing about an epic South African getaway, (checkout photos here) Connor’s Instagram Stories offered a heartwarming snapshot of his low-key yet love-filled festivities.

"Happy Birthday Hermano," one friend captioned a Story Connor reshared on his profile showing him with a bunch of friends posing with mascot Phillie Phanatic.

A second friend shared what appeared to be a nostalgic photo of Connor dressed as Santa Claus, Alongside the picture, they wrote, “20 years and 2 million adventures deep. Happy birthday, brother,” to which Connor warmly responded, “Love ya, bro!”

Friends shared glimpses of his South African adventure, including photos of him on a boat, proudly displaying his fishing prowess alongside impressive catches. "Happy Birthday, brotha," one friend wrote, accompanied by a collage of vacation memories.

Connor’s love for fishing and golf has long been a theme on his Instagram, and his birthday was no exception. Connor and his sister, Bella Cruise, have largely stayed out of the spotlight since their parents' divorce in 2001. However, they occasionally offer fans brief insights into their private lives through social media.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's kids

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman tied the knot in 1990 after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder. Their marriage lasted over a decade, with Cruise filing for divorce in 2001, citing "irreconcilable differences." During their time together, the couple adopted two children: Isabella in 1993 and Connor in 1995.

Reflecting on her marriage in a 2012 interview with People, Kidman shared, "I got married really fast and really young. But I don’t regret it because it gave me Bella and Connor, and I did have a fantastic marriage for a significant period."

After the divorce, Kidman went on to marry Keith Urban in 2006 and welcomed two kids daughter Sunday Rose on July 7, 2008, in Nashville and second daughter Faith Margaret via gestational surrogate on Dec. 28, 2010.

Tom Cruise on the other hand married actress Katie Holmes in 2006 and later divorced in 2012. The ex-couple share a daughter named Suri Cruise.