Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella shares rare video, says ‘Dreams do come true’

Bella Kidman Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, keeps her personal life very private. However, the artist frequently shares her own works of art on her Instagram account. On Sunday, she posted a rare POV clip on her Instagram stories, with the description, “Dreams do come true.” Bella Cruise's post was about a live performance from the two bands, which are currently on a global 20th anniversary tour, at the All Points East festival.(Insta)

During the August 25th concert at Victoria Park in London, The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie's dazzling performance included a stellar roster of alt-rock acts like Gossip, Phoenix, and Sleater-Kinney.

Did Tome Cruise reunite with family in UK?

According to reports, there may have been a family reunion in the UK earlier this summer as Bella's dad, Tom Cruise, was pictured in London in June with her brother Connor. He was also among the celebrities who attended Wimbledon this year. Connor, who presently resides in Florida, was rumored to be spending time with his dad, who is all set to turn 62.

Bella obviously loves music, but it looks like painting will always be her first love. Her biography states that she has “been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen” on her official website, where she additionally sells exclusive copies of her artwork, t-shirts, totes, and pins.

Last year, she shared a picture of a gorgeous London street on social media, but provided no additional information at all.

People are not even aware much about Bella, 31, and her mother equation. However, she often showers “like” on Nicole's Instagram posts.

Other than Bella and Connor, The Big Little Lies actress shares two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, with husband Keith Urban.

She occasionally divulges certain details about her relationship with her grown children.