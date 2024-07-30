Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose makes rare red carpet appearance in Paris. See pics

Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose made a rare public appearance with her at a recent event in Paris. As per a report by Page Six, the 16-year-old walked along with her mother for Omega’s Her Time event in Paris on Sunday. The duo posed for pictures and were seen smiling on the red carpet. (Also read: Nicole Kidman makes rare mention of ex-husband Tom Cruise, recalls how Kubrick 'mined' their marriage in Eyes Wide Shut) Nicole Kidman posed alongside her daughter at a recent event in Paris.

Nicole and Sunday at Paris

For the event, Nicole looked radiant in an all white ensemble, as she paired a white cropped short-sleeved top along with a white tea-length skirt. Meanwhile, her daughter wore a gray cropped top with matching gray pants. Both Nicole and Sunday held hands and made goofy faces at each other as they walked the red carpet and posed for photographers.

Nicole shares two daughters with her husband Keith Urban- Sunday, and 13-year-old Faith Margaret. Meanwhile Nicole shares daughter Isabella, 31, and son Connor, 29, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

More details

Back in April this year, when Nicole was honoured with the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, she brought her entire family along with her and posed happily on the red carpet.

During her acceptance speech, she also made sure to give a shoutout to her daughters and said, “There’s an enormous amount of luck in my life, but there’s also the most important thing — love, big, big love. Right there is the love of my life and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith. This is all because of you and I love you so much. There’s no place like home, as they say, click click. You’re my home.”

Nicole was last seen in the romantic comedy A Family Affair, which also starred Joey King and Zac Efron. She will be seen next in the Netflix series The Perfect Couple, which also stars Bollywood actor Ishan Khatter in a supporting role.