Tom Cruise celebrates 60th birthday at Formula 1 British Grand Prix, hugs Lewis Hamilton. See pics

Tom Cruise turned 60 on Sunday and the actor marked the occasion with a visit to the British Grand Prix Formula One race at the Silverstone Circuit. The British GP is one of the oldest and most prestigious auto races in the world and is one of the 22 rounds of the Formula One World Championship. Tom not only attended the race but also hung out with the drivers and their families. Also read: Tom Cruise is proof superstardom can be regained

In pictures posted by F1’s official Instagram account, Tom can be seen in the paddock, waving to a cheering crowd and acknowledging them just before the race. In another set of pictures posted after the race concluded, Tom is seen in the pit lane, hugging British driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who finished third in Sunday’s race. In other pictures, the actor cheered on for winner Carlos Sainz Jr.

Tom Cruise looks on as Antonio Perez and Anthony Hamilton--fathers of drivers Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton--celebrate (Pic: Instagram/F1).

In a heartwarming pic, Tom also smiled as the fathers of Sergio Perez and Hamilton bonded after the win. The actor also took selfies with fans and interacted with a few of them as well on the sidelines of the race. Sharing Tom’s pictures on Instagram, F1’s official account borrowed the iconic line from his film Top Gun as the caption: “We feel the need, the need for speed.”

Tom Cruise before the Formula One British Grand Prix race at Silverstone Circuit (REUTERS/Andrew Boyers). (REUTERS)

Tom was most recently seen in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 cult classic. The film, which sees him reprise his famous role of Naval aviator Pete Mitchell was praised by critics and is considered one of the best action films of recent times. It is also a huge success at the box office. Having minted over a billion dollars at the box office, it is currently the highest grossing film of 2022.

Next year, Tom will reprise another fan-favourite character of his--Ethan Hunt, as he returns to the Mission Impossible franchise with its latest offering Dead Reckoning Part 1. The film is slated for release on July 14, 2023.

