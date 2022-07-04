Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Tom Cruise celebrates 60th birthday at Formula 1 British Grand Prix, hugs Lewis Hamilton. See pics
hollywood

Tom Cruise celebrates 60th birthday at Formula 1 British Grand Prix, hugs Lewis Hamilton. See pics

Tom Cruise celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday in a unique manner, by attending the British Grand Prix F1 race and hanging out with the drivers there.
Tom Cruise attended he F1 British Grand Prix on his birthday and hung out with Lewis Hamilton.
Published on Jul 04, 2022 04:46 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Tom Cruise turned 60 on Sunday and the actor marked the occasion with a visit to the British Grand Prix Formula One race at the Silverstone Circuit. The British GP is one of the oldest and most prestigious auto races in the world and is one of the 22 rounds of the Formula One World Championship. Tom not only attended the race but also hung out with the drivers and their families. Also read: Tom Cruise is proof superstardom can be regained

In pictures posted by F1’s official Instagram account, Tom can be seen in the paddock, waving to a cheering crowd and acknowledging them just before the race. In another set of pictures posted after the race concluded, Tom is seen in the pit lane, hugging British driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who finished third in Sunday’s race. In other pictures, the actor cheered on for winner Carlos Sainz Jr.

Tom Cruise looks on as Antonio Perez and Anthony Hamilton--fathers of drivers Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton--celebrate (Pic: Instagram/F1).
RELATED STORIES

In a heartwarming pic, Tom also smiled as the fathers of Sergio Perez and Hamilton bonded after the win. The actor also took selfies with fans and interacted with a few of them as well on the sidelines of the race. Sharing Tom’s pictures on Instagram, F1’s official account borrowed the iconic line from his film Top Gun as the caption: “We feel the need, the need for speed.”

Tom Cruise before the Formula One British Grand Prix race at Silverstone Circuit (REUTERS/Andrew Boyers). (REUTERS)

Tom was most recently seen in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 cult classic. The film, which sees him reprise his famous role of Naval aviator Pete Mitchell was praised by critics and is considered one of the best action films of recent times. It is also a huge success at the box office. Having minted over a billion dollars at the box office, it is currently the highest grossing film of 2022.

Next year, Tom will reprise another fan-favourite character of his--Ethan Hunt, as he returns to the Mission Impossible franchise with its latest offering Dead Reckoning Part 1. The film is slated for release on July 14, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
tom cruise lewis hamilton formula one
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP