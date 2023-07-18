Man on a mission! Tom Cruise joins striking actors to battle use of Artificial Intelligence, demand fair pay

In a surprising turn of events, Tom Cruise, the renowned A-list actor, has thrown his support behind the Hollywood actors' strike. During a Zoom negotiating session between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), Cruise made a surprise appearance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom Cruise attends the premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'.(AP)

The 61-year-old star passionately spoke out against the increasing presence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the TV and film streaming era. Cruise's statement resonated with thousands of actors and entertainers who are currently on strike alongside the Writers Guild of America (WGA). This joint strike is a significant event, marking the first time in over six decades that both actors and screenwriters have united in this way.

Mission: Impossible Delayed

Cruise's involvement in the strike has had a tangible impact on the industry. Production of his latest "Mission: Impossible" movie, as well as other high-profile projects like the "Avatar" sequel, "Gladiator 2," and "Deadpool 3," has come to a halt due to the strike action.

The Stunt Actor Question

During the Zoom call, Cruise also addressed the AMPTP regarding the guild's stance on stunt actors. He appealed to allow performers to continue their press tours after the strike, acknowledging the "fragile state of movie theaters" in the aftermath of the pandemic. The actor emphasized that promoting films is crucial not only for the studios but also for the actors themselves.

The SAG-AFTRA, representing Hollywood's top-tier talent, has joined forces with the screenwriters on the picket line, halting production across the entire entertainment industry. This united front may lead to a scarcity of shows and movies in the near future. The union unanimously voted to stop working after their contract expired and negotiations stalled with the AMPTP, which represents streaming giants such as Disney, Netflix, and Amazon.

Demand for Fair Compensation

Both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are demanding an increase in pay and residuals to reflect the evolving landscape of the streaming era. As the industry undergoes significant changes, these unions are advocating for fair compensation that aligns with the increasing prominence of digital platforms.

