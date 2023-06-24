Tom Cruise praises his Mission Impossible 7 crew for their dedication: ‘I got an opportunity to really thank them all’

Tom Cruise is busy promoting Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning Part One, which had its premiere at Rome last week. The film's shoot was halted due to the pandemic previously and because of that, the release of the film was delayed. Now, in a new interview, the star has heaped praise on the entire cast and crew of Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning for completing the shoot of the film despite the many challenges faced due to the pandemic. (Also read: Tom Cruise's co-star Pom Klementieff shares he refused to kick her in the stomach during fight scene)

Earlier Tom Cruise was found yelling at crew

Tom Cruise has hailed the cast and crew of his Mission Impossible team for working amid “that very challenging time.” (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in December 2020, an audio clip of Tom yelling at crew members on set of Mission Impossible 7 had been leaked. It happened after he saw two crew members standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen and shouted at them for not adhering to the safety protocols on set.

Tom Cruise showers love on crew

Now, in an interview with Metro.co.uk ahead of the release of the highly awaited film, Tom said, "Listen, we had to do it and I’m very proud of my crew. We presented it to them last night, them and their families, and it was lovely because I got an opportunity to really thank them all personally. It’s something that we can all be proud of, what we accomplished to keep people working and keep people going during that very challenging time. And I say, ‘Look at what we have, look at what we all did together.' You know, I always make my movies for an audience, and you always want them to work – but even more so now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mission Impossible 7 was in production when the pandemic hit. It was one of the first major films to resume with the filming when some of the restrictions were eased by governments. The action thriller has been shot in Italy, Norway, and the U.K. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, it also stars Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vaness Kirby and Pom Klementieff.

Dead Reckoning is made in two parts. Part One is set to hit the theaters on July 12th, 2023 with Part two of the movie slated to be released in 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.