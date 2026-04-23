Tom Cruise's Top Gun to re-release in India to mark 40th anniversary

India will once again feel the need for speed. Top Gun is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and as part of the celebrations, the Tom Cruise-starrer will be re-released in theatres in India.

Top Gun to re-release in India

Tom Cruise as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in Top Gun.

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Paramount Pictures announced on Thursday that it is all set to re-release the iconic 1986 blockbuster as well as its 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, for a special one-week-only theatrical run. Tom Cruise's Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell will be seen one more time on the big screen, starting May 15.

Top Gun, released in 1986, was a revolutionary hit that showed aerial battles, dogfights, and the glam life of US Air Force pilots. The film followed a class of elite, hot shot Navy pilots at the Fighter Weapons School known as Top Gun, who push their aircraft and each other to the limits as they compete to be the best of the best. Tom Cruise starred in the iconic 1986 blockbuster that defined a generation.

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{{^usCountry}} The film's success was instrumental in his becoming a top box-office draw in the 80s. Directed by the late Tony Scott, the film also featured Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan, and Tom Skerritt in supporting roles. About the Top Gun sequel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film's success was instrumental in his becoming a top box-office draw in the 80s. Directed by the late Tony Scott, the film also featured Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan, and Tom Skerritt in supporting roles. About the Top Gun sequel {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tom Cruise returned to the cockpit as Maverick 36 years later with Top Gun: Maverick. In the sequel, after more than thirty years of service, Maverick returns to Top Gun, training a detachment of fresh graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen. Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: Rooster, the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tom Cruise returned to the cockpit as Maverick 36 years later with Top Gun: Maverick. In the sequel, after more than thirty years of service, Maverick returns to Top Gun, training a detachment of fresh graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen. Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: Rooster, the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Top Gun: Maverick earned over $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office and was the number 1 movie of 2022 and the highest-grossing film in Paramount Pictures' history. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Top Gun: Maverick earned over $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office and was the number 1 movie of 2022 and the highest-grossing film in Paramount Pictures' history. {{/usCountry}}

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Top Gun: Maverick was directed by Joseph Kosinski and, besides Cruise, featured an ensemble cast of Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

A third instalment of the franchise was recently announced with Tom Cruise slated to return.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

tom cruise Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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