Tom Hanks ensures camera stays on Austin Butler during Elvis’ 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

Elvis, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Wednesday, received a 12-minute standing ovation, the longest of this year’s festival so far. The cast and crew of the Baz Luhrmann-directed movie gathered to celebrate its world premiere at the festival. A clip of actor Tom Hanks from the night has surfaced on social media. In the 45-second video, Tom was seen making sure it was not him, but the film’s lead actor, Austin Butler, who remained in the spotlight. Read more: Deepika Padukone serves jaw-dropping look at Elvis premiere at Cannes Film Festival. Ranveer Singh calls her a 'queen'

In the video, Tom is gesturing the camera person to film Austin, instead of filming him. A teary-eyed Austin is also seen giving Tom a side-hug in the clip, as the two actors spoke into each other’s ears. The audience cheered on and on during the standing ovation.

In attendance at the Elvis premiere, apart from lead actor Austin Butler, who plays the titular star, was actor Alton Mason, who plays Little Richard. Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in the film.

#Cannes2022 showers #ElvisMovie with a 12-minute standing ovation, the biggest and most enthusiastic of the festival so far. pic.twitter.com/GuiF0HLLQq — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 25, 2022

Twitter users reacted to Tom’s gesture during the standing ovation clip. A person wrote, “Tom Hanks is so sweet for drawing the attention of the camera man towards Butler.” Another user tweeted, “I love this part.” Another fan also appreciated Austin’s journey, and commented, “I can’t imagine what Austin Butler is feeling because as someone who grew up as a teen cute boy on Disney and nickelodeon. From not being taken seriously, to now getting this recognition and a 12-minute-long standing ovation at one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world…deserved.”

Elvis, which charts Elvis Presley's whole life, is one of the biggest movies to screen at Cannes 2022, with a star-studded red carpet that included Sharon Stone, Shakira, Kylie Minogue, and Diplo, among others. The Elvis premiere at Cannes' Grand Theater Lumiere was also attended by the late singer’s wife Priscilla Presley.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON