Tom Holland breaks down after Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, fan says 'my heart is shattering'. Watch

Tom Holland couldn't stop himself from crying after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home ended earlier this week. Videos and photos of the actor tearing up and emotionally talking to fans were shared on Twitter.

A premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home took place on Monday, December 13, in Los Angeles. Tom Holland, Zendaya and other cast members walked the red carpet on the occasion.

Following the end of the premiere, Tom was seen walking to his car but stopped to interact with a group of fans waiting outside the venue. But before he could speak, the actor seemed to be overwhelmed with emotions and tearing up. He took a moment to wipe his tears, spoke to the fans and left.

Fans have shared videos and pictures of the actor's emotional moment from the premiere night. However, his message to fans is not audible.

A few fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions to the moment. “Tom Holland crying after the screening of Spider-Man nwh, my heart is literally shattering,” a fan said. “Mentally preparing for Spider-Man: No Way Home to wreck me tomorrow. Tom Holland crying at the premiere does not bode well for me,” another fan added. “Tom Holland crying after the premiere just confirms that its gonna hurt,” a third Twitter user wrote.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has received positive reviews. Many critics have called it the ‘best Spider-Man film’ of the trilogy starring Tom.

Besides Tom and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Marissa Tomei and Jon Favreau. Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx reprise their roles from previous Spider-Man movies.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will draw the curtains of Marvel releases for 2021. Through the year, Marvel Studios released a bunch of television series and a couple of movies. The series include WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, What If and Hawkeye, whereas the movies include Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.