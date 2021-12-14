Spider-Man: No Way Home first reviews out, critics call it ‘hilarious and heartbreaking', 'best Spidey movie to date'

Marvel Studios held a premiere for Spider-Man: No Way Home on Monday and the first reviews are in. Most critics are impressed, calling it the best entry in Marvel Cinematic Universe's trilogy of solo Spidey movies.

The film stars Tom Holland in the lead role as Peter Parker and brings back Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange. Zendaya plays MJ and other stars such as Marissa Tomei and Jon Favreau are back as well. The USP this time, however, are the returning villains from the earlier versions of Spider-Man movies, such as Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx's Electro.

IGN's Amelia Emberwing wrote, “There’s truly never a dull moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That’s due in no small part to stellar performances across the board.”

Pete Hammond of Deadline.com said, “Jon Watts once again weaves his own magic on the series and creates, with the help of screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Summers, not just the best pic yet in the Spider-Man series, but truly one of the year’s best movies.”

Variety film critic Peter Debruge called it “a clever meta-adventure” adding that “audiences who’ve tuned out (of the Spider-Man films) along the way will be rewarded for giving this one a shot.” Nick Schager of The Daily Beast called it “the MCU’s best Spidey movie by a mile.”

Fandango's Erik Davis wrote in a tweet, “I can confidently say #SpiderManNoWayHome is THE BEST live-action Spider-Man movie. A thrilling & emotional end to the ‘Homecoming’ trilogy, but also a smart, fun & exciting tribute to 20 years of Spider-Man movies. Both hilarious & heartbreaking, I honestly loved every second.”

No critic, as was hoped of them, has made any revelations about the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the movie. The previous two Spider-Men are expected to be a part of the movie but have denied the same multiple times.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in India on December 16 and in the US on December 17.