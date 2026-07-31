Tom Holland confirms Marvel already has a plan to replace him amid Spider-Man: Brand New Day release: It’s all laid out

Even though Tom Holland has only recently made his big return on the big screen as the character of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which released in theatres in India on July 30, he is already considering what his legacy as the famous superhero will be once he finally leaves his role with Marvel. Even though fans are currently rejoicing in seeing Tom return in his role, the actor has confirmed that there have been discussions regarding his eventual farewell from his part. And that, the baton will be passed to another actor.

Tom Holland says Marvel has a long-term plan

Tom Holland says Marvel has already planned his Spider-Man successor and that he is ready to pass on the baton.

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In his recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast during the promotions of the film, Tom Holland shared that conversations about his eventual exit from the franchise. According to the actor, the groundwork was put in place soon after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

"There's a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home," the 30-year-old actor shared. “It's laid out. It's gonna change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it's really exciting.”

The actor also said that the discussions are something he genuinely enjoys and that helping shape the future of Spider-Man has become one of the things he looks forward to the most. “I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it. But that is the thing I want to do most in this character, for sure,” he added.

Tom Holland hopes to mentor the next Spider-Man

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{{^usCountry}} The actor made his first appearance as Spider-Man in the movie Captain America: Civil War in 2016 before starring in several Spider-Man films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is currently the third actor who has played the role of Peter Parker after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor made his first appearance as Spider-Man in the movie Captain America: Civil War in 2016 before starring in several Spider-Man films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is currently the third actor who has played the role of Peter Parker after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on his own experience, he said that he will be very happy to help out the next actor who takes up the role just like how Robert Downey Jr. helped him. “In the way that Robert Downey was such a mentor for me in my first three movies, I would love to be that person for whoever is next,” the actor told Esquire earlier this year.

When asked whom he wanted to see wearing the Spider-Man costume after him, he nominated Owen Cooper, the teenage actor who was widely lauded for his performance in the Netflix series Adolescence.

India release details

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day released in India on July 30, 2026, which was a day before the world premiere of the movie on July 31. The movie is being shown in the following languages in India: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will be available in several premium versions like 2D, 3D, 4DX 3D, SCREEN X, Dolby Cinema 3D, ICE 3D, MX4D 3D, P[XL], and BIGPIX.