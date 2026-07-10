Tom Holland gets a grand Mumbai welcome as Spider-Man fans put up quirky hoardings ahead of Brand New Day release

Tom Holland's visit to Mumbai has turned into a celebration for Spider-Man fans. As excitement builds for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actor has received a warm welcome from fans in the city, who have gone the extra mile to make his arrival memorable with creative tributes. The actor is currently in Mumbai for the grand premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey along with Matt Damon and Nolan.

Fans welcome Tom Holland with quirky Spider-Man hoardings

Spider-Man fans give Tom Holland a grand welcome in Mumbai.

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Tom Holland is all set to return as the friendly neighbourhood superhero in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With the film arriving in Indian cinemas on July 30, excitement among Marvel fans is at an all-time high. Adding to the buzz is Holland's visit to Mumbai this weekend, giving fans another reason to celebrate.

Spider-Man hoarding in Mumbai.

To make his visit even more memorable, Spider-Man fans have put up massive and quirky hoardings across different parts of Mumbai. Packed with humour and pop culture references, the posters are a fun tribute to both the actor and his iconic superhero. One hoarding reads, “Spider-Man, Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” a playful twist on Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue, while another cheekily says, “Sorry Tom, the mask suits you better.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in Indian theatres this month

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{{^usCountry}} Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland's return to one of his most loved roles after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The story follows Peter Parker as he tries to balance life while continuing his journey as Spider-Man in a world that no longer remembers who he is. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland's return to one of his most loved roles after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The story follows Peter Parker as he tries to balance life while continuing his journey as Spider-Man in a world that no longer remembers who he is. {{/usCountry}}

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The official synopsis says: “It's a brand new day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves—a powerful villain no one can even see.”

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Spider-Man hoarding in Mumbai featuring Tom Holland.

Cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Joining them are Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / The Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, expanding the film's superhero lineup.

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Sadie Sink also joins the cast in a mystery role that has already fuelled speculation among fans, with many believing she could be playing Jean Grey. Michael Mando returns as Scorpion after a long gap, while Tramell Tillman will be seen as William "Bill" Metzger of the DODC.

In India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in six languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will also be available in multiple premium formats, including 2D, 3D, 4DX 3D, SCREEN X, Dolby Cinema 3D, ICE 3D, MX4D 3D, P[XL] and BIGPIX. It is set to hit Indian theatres on July 30, 2026, before its worldwide release on July 31.