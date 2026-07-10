Tom Holland blown away by Indian fans at The Odyssey India premiere: ‘No one brings energy like you’

The Odyssey has become the first-ever Christopher Nolan film to premiere in India. The Oscar-winning director is currently in Mumbai along with the film's stars Tom Holland and Matt Damon. The trio interacted with the audience after the film's premiere, where Nolan noted that they were among the first audiences in the world to watch the film. Tom also addressed the audience and praised Indian fans for their unmatched energy.

Tom lauds Indian audience: 'No one brings energy like you'

Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Dame Emma Thomas at The Odyssey premiere in Mumbai.

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Speaking to the audience inside the theatre, Tom simply said, "Hello." That was enough to send fans into a frenzy as the entire theatre erupted in loud cheers, leaving Tom and the other stars of The Odyssey pleasantly surprised. After taking in the moment, Tom continued, "I would like to say from the bottom of my heart -- thank you for always welcoming us with such open arms, with such happiness and excitement, grace and love."

Tom went on to appreciate the unmatched energy that Indian audiences bring to movie theatres. He shared, "I think no one brings energy to a movie theatre like you do here in India. Thank you for supporting us. Thank you for enjoying Chris’ amazing work. I cannot wait for this movie to be seen by everyone."

Nolan appreciates Indian audience

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Nolan also spoke to the audience at the premiere and recalled how he had previously shot in India, including in Jodhpur and Mumbai. The filmmaker also praised Indian moviegoers and said, "Indian audiences is some of the most knowledgeable, enthusiastic cinematic audiences in the world." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Nolan also spoke to the audience at the premiere and recalled how he had previously shot in India, including in Jodhpur and Mumbai. The filmmaker also praised Indian moviegoers and said, "Indian audiences is some of the most knowledgeable, enthusiastic cinematic audiences in the world." {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Nolan spoke to AP about audience reactions to his films. He said, “The audience tells you what it is. And that means that for us, this is an exciting moment, but a very frightening moment, because it’s real. There’s nothing to hide behind. We made this film for a theatrical audience, and it goes out in the world as that. And we’ll see what the world makes of it.”

Earlier on Friday, Tom, Nolan and Matt were spotted at Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Tom also waved at the paparazzi as he entered the hotel, greeting them with a smile.

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About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is based on Homer's timeless Greek epic. It follows Odysseus (played by Matt Damon) on his journey home after the Trojan War. His journey is far from straightforward as he battles a world inhabited by gods, monsters and mythical creatures while testing his courage, endurance and wit. Apart from Matt Damon and Tom Holland, the film also stars Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron in pivotal roles.

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