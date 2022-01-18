Tom Holland poses shirtless post-workout in new pic, fan says: 'Zendaya is so damn lucky'. See here

Actor Tom Holland, buffed up and shirtless, featured in a new picture shared by actor Oliver Trevena. Taking to Instagram, Oliver posted the photo after Tom's workout session. In the picture, Tom Holland wore grey-coloured shorts as he posed for the lens. Oliver opted for a white hoodie and black shorts.

Sharing the post, Oliver captioned it, "Warning. Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero. May cause post-workout collapse. @tomholland2013. #NowPutYourShirtBackOnSpiderman #spidermannowayhome."

Fans showered the comment section with praises for the Spider-Man actor. A fan wrote, "Thanks for my new wallpaper." "Yes, my spider lord. Geez! With all respect, goodness," said another person. While a fan wrote, "Stop that right now", another person commented, "passes out".

"Thank you for this, our daily heart attack," said a fan. "So you just decided to post this out of nowhere and thought we would all be okay with it?" asked another fan. "Waittttttttt is this like recent wowww," wrote an Instagram user. Teasing Tom about his girlfriend Zendaya, a fan wrote, "Zendaya is so damn lucky."

Tom was recently seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, backed by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. It also features Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx in pivotal roles and marked the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Men. The film released in India on December 16 and in the US a day later.

The Hindustan Times review of the movie read, "The largely satisfying and briefly exhilarating triumph of No Way Home lies not in the storytelling as much as it does in getting actors and characters from previous Spidey movies to return. The appeal here is the thrilling novelty factor of what happens, not why or how it happens. The Avengers, Civil War and Endgame were more than mere tick-box exercises at blandly stuffing as many super-faces in a single frame. There was thought, build-up, and a sense of journey attached. Whereas here, it’s just seeing familiar figures alone that’s supposed to be enough for us."

Fans will see Tom next in Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer. The film, scheduled to release in the US on February 18, also stars Mark Wahlber, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.

