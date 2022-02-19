Tom Holland says reports that he bought new house with Zendaya in London are 'completely false'

Tom Holland and Zendaya are among the most-talked about Hollywood couples currently. Recently, several news reports had claimed that the young couple has ticked a relationship milestone by buying a house together in a posh neighbourhood in London, Tom's hometown.

However, it turns out the reports had it wrong. In a recent interaction, the Spider-Man actor rubbished all such reports, calling them 'completely false'.

Speaking on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Tom said, "One my of favourite aspects of this job is the way the press will manipulate the truth and come out with the most outrageous headlines. That is crazy. I have had so many people call me up because apparently I bought a new house in south London, which is completely false. I didn't buy a new house."

When host Kelly Ripa joked that he indeed had bought a house, Tom quipped, "What a surprise! Wonder when I'll get the keys." Co-host Ryan Seacrest then asked the actor if he knew how the rumours began, a puzzled Tom replied, "Honestly I don't know!"

Last month, a report in British publication Mirror claimed that Tom and Zendaya--both 25--had purchased a six-bedroom mansion in London's Richmond neighbourhood for £3 million (about ₹30 crore). The report also quoted a source saying the couple was further expected to shell out £250,000 (about ₹2.5 crore) in renovations on the property.

Tom and Zendaya met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2015 and were last seen opposite each other in last year's mega hit Spider-Man: No Way Home. The two were spotted in London in January, holding hands after visiting Tom's parents. Reports had claimed that the two had collected the keys to their aforementioned new house on the same trip,

