Tom Holland, Zendaya reportedly buy 30 crore house in London, will spend 2.5 crore on renovation. See pic

Hollywood's current golden couple Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly purchased a house together in London, where Tom's family also lives. As per reports, the couple has spent £3 million (about ₹30 crore) on the mansion and is further expected to shell out £250,000 (about ₹2.5 crore) in renovations on the property.

Tom and Zendaya--both 25--met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2015 and were last seen opposite each other in last year's mega hit Spider-Man: No Way Home. The two were spotted in London last week, holding hands after visiting Tom's parents.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have purchased this six-bedroom mansion in London.

As per a report in British publication Mirror, the two also collected the keys to their new London house during the same visit. Tom already has a house in the city while Zendaya owns a mansion in Los Angeles. According to the report, their new six-bedroom mansion is in Richmond, a swanky neighbourhood in south west London, which is very close to Kingston-upon Thames, where Tom grew up.

“They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

The report further adds that Tom and Zendaya will now spend £250,000 on renovating the house, adding among other things- high-tech security, a gym, a cinema, and a man cave for Tom. The newspaper's source added, “Tom has made it clear he wants hi-tech security all around the premises, starting with an 8ft steel security gate on the drive. He was also very specific about his man cave and the cinema room."

Richmond is one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in London, home to several celebrities. Among the names that Tom and Zendaya will call their neighbours include Angelina Jolie, Mick Jagger, and Tom Hardy.

Tom and Zendaya reportedly started dating in 2017 but managed to keep their relationship under wraps till last years. It was only after pictures of them kissing emerged that they went public about their relationship.

