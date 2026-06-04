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Tom Holland says The Odyssey 'saved' Spider-Man Brand New Day, recalls 'uncomfortable conversation' to delay Marvel film

Tom Holland is set to star in two big films this year. Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey release within days of each other in July.

Jun 04, 2026 08:58 am IST
PTI |
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Hollywood star Tom Holland says he requested Sony to postpone the production of Spider-Man: Brand New Day so he could start working on Christopher Nolan's directorial The Odyssey.

Tom Holland told Sony to delay Spider-Man Brand New Day

Tom Holland in his new suit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day(X/@SpiderManMovie)

The actor recalled his conversation with Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman. “So I said to Chris, like, 'Look, I want to do this movie, but if I'm going to do it, I'm going to have to call Sony and have a very uncomfortable conversation,” he told GQ in an interview.

“I think one of the reasons why Sony were happy to move is because Chris has that reputation of, 'This movie isn't going to go five months over, and we aren't actually going to lose Tom for two years...Any other director, it might have been a slightly different conversation,” he added.

How The Odyssey saved Spider-Man

The actor said the break also allowed the makers to bring Destin Daniel Cretton, who replaced Jon Watts, the director of the first three MCU Spider-Man films, who stepped away from the franchise.

Holland first essayed the role of Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, before reprising the role in three standalone films as well as several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Odyssey is set to release on July 17 and also features Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron, among others.

 
tom holland christopher nolan spider-man sony
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Tom Holland says The Odyssey 'saved' Spider-Man Brand New Day, recalls 'uncomfortable conversation' to delay Marvel film
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