Tom Holland teases 'something that has never been done before' for Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer: Fans are going to…

He also said, “We are doing something that has never been done before. Follow along as a Brand New Day starts across the world, and some of our greatest fans are going to help us release pieces of our new trailer...I'm passing it over to fans. This is all about community. This is all about being together.”

In the video, after introducing himself, Tom said, "We are working on something incredibly exciting for the release of the Spider-Man : Brand New Day trailer. It goes without saying that we have had so much love and support since day dot of making these movies, and without that incredible community, there would be no Spider-Man."

Actor Tom Holland has shared an update about the trailer of his upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Tom teased an innovative and interactive campaign unlike anything seen before.

Internet reacts to Tom's video Sharing the video, he captioned it, "No one can do it alone, not even Spider-Man. Follow along as the sun rises around the world and our Spider-Man community helps kick off the trailer launch for #SpiderManBrandNewDay!" Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Ready, man! Let's live this amazing fantasy!" A comment read, "I was expecting a teaser, but this is great too." "So excited, can't wait! This is new," wrote a person.

The campaign introduces a first-of-its-kind global fan-driven trailer launch, where select fans from different regions will play a pivotal role in unveiling segments of the much-awaited trailer.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day The film has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Last year in December, Destin shared a post on Instagram thanking the cast and crew for their hard work during the film's production. He called the movie one of the most "rewarding projects" he has been part of and shared how much the journey meant to him.

Destin wrote, "I'm so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I've ever been a part of. To @nik__ki , for laughing through the insanity and carrying our entire family on your back. To my kids, for forcing me to put my phone down and get out of my head long enough to build a fort in the living room with couch cushions. To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting. I love you all so much and can't wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen."

The director went on to heap praise on Tom for his work on the film. Destin spoke about Holland's leadership, hard work, and dedication, both on screen and off screen. "And of course, to @tomholland2013 , for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship. That's a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!" he had added.

Apart from Tom, the film also features Mark Ruffalo, who returns as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk. Michael Mando is back as Scorpion, while Jon Bernthal joins the film as the Punisher. Sadie Sink is also part of the cast in a role that has not been shared yet. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return as MJ and Ned, respectively. The film is set to release in theatres on July 31.