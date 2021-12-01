Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tom Holland uses Tobey Maguire's pic to show his excitement for Spider-Man No Way Home. Is that a hint?

Tom Holland has shared a meme starring Tobey Maguire to express his excitement about pre-bookings for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire have both played Spider-Man.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 10:33 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Tom Holland is just as excited as his fans about the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. On Wednesday, he shared a meme to show just how eagerly he is waiting for the movie.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tom shared a photo of the original Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire from Spider-Man (2002). In the photo, Tobey is seen in his makeshift Spidey suit (red sweatshirt and monkey cap), on his way to the first fight after getting his superhero powers.

Tom Holland's Instagram Stories.
RELATED STORIES

The text with the image read: ‘Me: Can I get a ticket? | For what Movie? | Me at the window.’

There are speculations that Tobey Maguire and his successor Andrew Garfield will be part of the upcoming movie. This could mark the first time that all three Spider-Men come together in a film. However, despite ‘leaked pics’ and long-sustaining rumours, both Tobey and Andrew have denied being part of the movie.

In a video for GQ, replying to a fan he wrote, “Listen, at this point... I’m done. We’ll all out find out when the movie comes out and we’ll either be very disappointed, or we’ll be very happy. Or someone will say, 'I told you so' and another person will say, 'I told you so'. We’ll all find out. I’m sorry in advance."

Also read: Spider-Man No Way Home trailer: Do Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire finally join forces? Watch to know

Marvel head Kevin Feige also advised fans to brace themselves for a possible disappointment. He told Empire magazine: “Rumours are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true. The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don’t get.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on December 16 in India, one day before the US. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, Zendaya, Marissa Tomei, Jon Favreau and others.

