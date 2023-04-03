Tom Holland, Zendaya spotted at airport as they leave India post NMACC gala. See pics

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, who were in India for the NMACC gala, left for home late Sunday. The couple was spotted at the Kalina airport as they left. While Tom was in a dark blue t-shirt, denims paired with a sky blue cap, Zendaya was in a white attire and had a yellow shawl wrapped around her. Before that, they were seen having an intense conversation in the car. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya at the NMACC bash. See unseen pic

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted leaving India late Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

Tom Holland and Zendaya at Kalina airport on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

The Spider-Man couple attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration gala on Saturday. While Tom was in a black suit paired with a white shirt and a bowtie, Zendaya wore a shimmery saree gown with floral details by Rahul Mishra.

Several pictures and videos from the party shows them mingling with Bollywood celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Salman Khan and many others.

Post his appearance at the NMACC gala, Tom Holland shared two pictures of himself on Instagram along with a note. He wrote, “Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india . A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget.”

Zendaya on the second day of the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on April 1. (Reuters) (REUTERS)

Zendaya also took to her Instagram Stories to show off her saree gown. She captioned one of the pictures, “Such a beautiful evening, lucky I got to share it with my loved ones.” Thank you Rahul Mishra for your stunning creations, it was an honour for us to wear your work yet again.

Before the gala, Tom and Zendaya were not spotted at the inauguration bash of the NMACC. This left their Indian fans wondering about their whereabouts. Since it was April 1, Kerala Tourism shared a photoshopped picture of the two with the greens of Munnar around them and captioned it, “Guess who we spotted far away from home? #FarAwayHome #Munnar #KeralaTourism.”

Later, a picture of them appeared online and showed them spending time on a luxury yacht. While Tom was in his casuals, Zendaya was in a red dress.

Tom and Zendaya have been together since their Spider-Man days. They have starred in three Spider-Man movies -- Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021). Tom will next be seen in the Apple TV anthology series The Crowded Room. Zendaya's upcoming projects include Dune: Part Two and Luca Guadagnino's Challengers.

