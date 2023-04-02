Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya at the NMACC bash. See unseen pic

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and many other desi celebs snuck in some pictures and selfies with Tom Holland and Zendaya on Saturday. The stars all came together for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre second-day event in Mumbai. Tom and Zendaya were among the many Hollywood celebrities present. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra cannot stop smiling as she arrives hand in hand with Nick Jonas at NMACC day 2 event. Watch) Zendaya, Nita Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Holland and Salman Khan at the event.

A picture circulating on social media shows Shah Rukh and Salman posing for a photo with Zendaya and Tom Holland. Host Nita Ambani is also with them in the frame. At a short distance, one can also see Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Karisma Kapoor also shared a pouty selfie with Zendaya from the venue. Writing about the NMACC, she mentioned, “All heart to Nita Ji, Mukesh Ji, Isha & the Ambani Family. @nnmac.india is an alchemy of art and culture which draws from centuries of tradition. Proudly bringing Indian culture & heritage to a global platform. The last 2 days have been nothing but immersing myself in culture, fashion, beauty and so much more! Truly a grand edition to Mumbai City.”

Earlier, a picture from the event also showed Tom and Zendaya posing with Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, and stylist Law Roach.

The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex here, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday. The exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on the international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas led the international presence at the launch with Spider-Man co-stars Holland and Zendaya, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Oscar-winning actor Penelope Cruz and musician Anoushka Shankar.

